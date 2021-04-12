Beginning Friday, AdventHealth of Central Texas will no longer be accepting new appointments for their COVID-19 community vaccination clinic.
Beginning April 20, there will be a new and expanded opportunity for vaccines in the community, according to a news release from the hospital. The Bell County Health District will be offering large-scale vaccination events, allowing more Central Texans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the hospital.
While AdventHealth Central Texas will honor all first and second-dose appointments that have been made for daily vaccine clinics, new community vaccine appointments at the hospital will not be provided, according to the release.
Community members who have not yet made a vaccine appointment should visit bellcountyhealth.org for more information and to schedule an appointment, or they can use VaccineFinder.org to find a nearby vaccine location.
