1. Yes. With five high schools, it will take some creativity, but the grads deserve it.

2. Yes. Other local districts, like Temple and Cove ISDs, are having in-person events.

3. No. The logistics of safely conducting five full-scale events are impossible.

4. No. Public health concerns should come first. Stick with virtual graduations only.

5. Unsure. It depends on how well the coronavirus is contained by summer.

Vote

View Results