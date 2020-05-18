The city of Killeen played host to a mobile coronavirus testing site on Monday and expected to see around 160 patients before the day's end.
Members of the Texas Army National Guard are performing drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Church Avenue in downtown Killeen. Tests are free, but residents must make an appointment. In addition to drive-through testing, the city also implemented "walk-through" testing for patients who chose not to drive to the site.
As mobile testing sites were initially intended to be mostly held in rural areas, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said, the idea of holding the testing site in downtown Killeen came about as time went on and more city residents requested easier and more access to coronavirus testing.
"By the start of testing today, we had already had 92 appointments made, and we are expecting around 160 patients to come through by the end of the day," Shine said. "So far today (by noon) they have already administered between 60 and 70 tests."
Killeen Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Perez said the testing process happened in three stages, with the patient's identity, phone number and appointment time being verified in the first two stages, while the test itself was administered in the third stage.
The testing is being done following strict social distancing guidelines: Patients receiving a test are required to stay inside their vehicles, and communication is done through closed windows.
The test itself consists of a long swab inserted into the patients nostril and pushed until the back of the throat is reached so as to obtain a tissue sample.
Perez said the city also implemented a walk-through testing section for patients, as downtown Killeen is generally a higher foot traffic area.
"So far today (by noon) we have already seen about 10 walk-through patients, so we are glad we offered that service," Perez said.
Perez said results from the testing were expected to be returned after four to five days, depending on the number of tests received.
The city hopes to be able to provide at least two more mobile testing clinics for the city, with the next tentatively being held in the Westcliff area of northeast Killeen.
