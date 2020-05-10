Although travel restrictions have relaxed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 mandate, Killeen-area hotels may take additional time to return to expected occupancy levels.
Revenue from the hotel occupancy tax collected from the 38 hotels across the city supports the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau, Killeen Arts Commission and the Mounted Warfare Museum, according to Kathie Mulheron, director of the civic and conference center.
The money promotes everything from the maintenance of the convention and visitor information centers and transportation systems and local attraction signage for tourists, to covering the administrative costs for facilitating conventions and advertising to attract tourism to Killeen, she said.
Also funded by the hotel occupancy fund are historical restoration and preservation programs, and promotional expenses directly related to sporting events for a county with a population of fewer than one million, Mulheron said.
But business is not quick to trickle back for the 2,185 hotel rooms across the city, with the relaxed restrictions because people are hesitant to travel, Mulheron said.
“We are in unprecedented times with COVID-19,” Mulheron said. “The Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau continues with its mission of marketing the City of Killeen as a tourist destination for the purpose of enhancing the economy.”
From October through March, the city’s hotel occupancy tax collection brought in about $756,000, about the same amount in the same time period in the previous fiscal year. However, April numbers — when shelter-at-home orders were in full effect for the whole month — won’t be available until later this month, according to the city.
The hotel market in Killeen is primarily government-driven, according to Medina Wilson, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen.
The dearth of hotel guests reminds Wilson of the months following the 9/11 attacks when Killeen felt like a ghost town with so many deployed soldiers — many of whom had family return to their home states for support.
“Everyone lost their shirts — there was nothing here,” Wilson said. “No one here to run business or keep businesses open and going. The few people who were here, we couldn’t visit every restaurant in town.”
Before the pandemic, Wilson said her hotel averaged about 3,900 nights rented a month — with the hotel about 85 percent full on any given day. The hotel has 148 rooms.
But while sporadic traffic from travelers visiting the area for family or recreation has stayed about the same, Wilson said, about 70 percent of their pre-pandemic customers were traveling because of government jobs.
Training courses bringing personnel from across the country to Fort Hood, from military to government contractors, were canceled as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Until the government comes back and they’re back to normal travel, every hotel in Killeen is not going to recover until that happens.”
Even with the relaxed travel restrictions and the ability to operate restaurant dining rooms at 25 percent capacity, the decreased hotel occupancy may not support reopening the hotel’s dining room right away, Wilson said.
“We lost our restaurant,” Wilson said. “I was so saddened over all the layoffs we had to do because of this.”
The hotel went from 50 employees to nine over the last couple of months, Wilson said.
“I hope we recover soon enough that we can get most of them back.”
Wilson said the hotel owners have gotten some relief for payroll obligations, and the hotel’s airline contracts to house airline workers have cushioned the loss her hotel has experienced.
“Twenty percent of our traffic — our occupancy, is the airlines,” Wilson said. “We didn’t close, so we were blessed. Those stay with us on a daily basis — that helped us a lot.”
An additional 10 percent of the Courtyard by Marriott occupancy comes from corporate accounts, such as First National Bank, construction workers, Seton Medical personnel and private individuals needing rooms, Wilson said.
While safety and cleaning protocols may have changed permanently, Wilson said she is looking forward to stabilized occupancy levels and employing a full staff.
“We may have a new normal — with different standards for cleaning procedures, providing sanitizer in every corner,” Wilson said. “But being able to re-hire my staff and having occupancy levels so we can pay everyone, that’s where I want our normal to be.”
