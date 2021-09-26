A virtual learning option for the Killeen Independent School District is back on the school board’s agenda for the upcoming meeting Tuesday.
According to the district’s published agenda, KISD’s Chief Learning Officer for Secondary Schools Susan Buckley will provide an overview Tuesday of Senate Bill 15, which funds remote, virtual instruction for public school districts.
Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9, SB 15 caps the number of students allowed to attend class virtually at 10% of the district’s population.
According to the district's overview, students must meet certain state-required criteria in order to be deemed eligible for virtual learning.
Students who earned a C or higher in the courses taken virtually or remotely the preceding school year and had fewer than 10% unexcused absences may be eligible to learn remotely, if a virtual learning plan is approved by the school board.
School districts are not required to offer a remote learning option under SB 15.
SB 15 will remain in effect until Sept. 1, 2023.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD Summer Bridge Camps Overview
- Class size waiver requests
- Proposed changes to board policy
- Support for classroom teacher absences and vacancies
- Transportation facility expansion project design
- Capital improvement projects overview FY 2022
- Sale of former Fairway Middle School, West Ward and Bellaire Elementary Schools
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2XRDRfr.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.