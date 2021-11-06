The Killeen Independent School District reported just 33 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Saturday, according to the district’s online dashboard. It is the same number as last Saturday.
That number is still significantly lower than the 127 that was reported three weeks ago.
Only 15 Killeen ISD school campuses are currently reporting at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 5:13 a.m. Saturday.
There are reportedly 21 students and 12 staff members infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the district’s data.
