The Killeen Independent School District reported 400 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Friday, an 82.6% increase in positive cases since Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All but one Killeen ISD campus - Gateway High School - have at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
There are reportedly 321 students and 79 staff members infected with COVID-19 Friday, according to the district’s data.
Friday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.81% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Fifty-six percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 176 students and 48 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD middle schools, 67 students and 14 employees reportedly have COVID-19.
At the high school level, 78 students and 15 staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
Killeen High School has 38 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Saegert Elementary School has 33 reported active COVID-19 cases, the second-highest concentration of reported cases in the school district.
About 3.26% of Saegert Elementary School students and staff have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.
If a KISD campus reaches 5% COVID positivity rate, according to district protocol an investigation will take place to determine whether the school campus must close to prevent further communal spread.
Killeen ISD’s COVID cases account for 21.2% of all active COVID cases reported in Bell County. As of Friday morning, Bell County recorded 1,886 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases KISD has recorded since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.