About 10 percent of Killeen Independent School District students have contracted COVID-19 so far during the 2021-2022 school year, according to state data.
Killeen ISD reported 5,713 positive coronavirus cases since school began in August, according to a Jan. 30 report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which tracks the number of cases — both rapid test positives and PCR lab-confirmed tests — at school districts statewide.
View Texas public school district COVID-19 data here: https://bit.ly/3gwVLJT.
Of KISD’s reported 5,713 positive cases of the virus, 4,413 were students and 1,300 were staff.
During the entire 2020-2021 school year, KISD reported 1,668 COVID-19 cases among 936 students and 732 employees.
Last school year, the district had a virtual option for students and a mask mandate to help control the spread of the virus. Public entities were banned from implementing mask mandates this school year by Gov. Greg Abbott.
According to KISD’s online dashboard, which only documents PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the district has 107 active cases of the virus among 22 employees and 85 students, as of Monday.
At the elementary level, KISD reported 49 positive cases among students and 13 among employees.
Twenty-one cases were reported at the middle school level — 18 students and three employees.
At KISD high schools, reportedly 18 students and six employees have active positive COVID-19 cases.
Last Monday, Jan. 31, the district recorded 491 positive active cases of coronavirus on its online dashboard.
The district was closed Thursday and Friday because of bad wintry weather.
