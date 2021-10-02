The Killeen Independent School District reported 171 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Saturday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All but six Killeen ISD school campuses are currently reporting at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 5:16 a.m. Saturday.
There are reportedly 131 students and 40 staff members infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the district’s data. A week before, the number of KISD infections was 220.
Saturday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.35% of the district’s total population — the district has over 44,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Fifty-five percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 76 students and 18 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD middle schools, 28 students and 12 employees reportedly have COVID-19.
At the high school level, 27 students and 10 staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases KISD has recorded since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
