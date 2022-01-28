The daily number of active recorded COVID-19 cases at the Killeen Independent School District topped 1,000 Friday for the first time since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.
As of Friday, Killeen ISD reported 1,018 active cases of COVID-19 among 735 students and 283 staff, according to the district’s online dashboard which tracks the number of cases at each school campus. That case count is likely higher considering KISD does not include rapid test positive cases on its online dashboard. To see the case count at individual schools visit the district’s dashboard at https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
The 1,000-plus one-day total is in stark contrast to the highest daily case count reported in the first half of the school year, which was 425 on Sept. 4.
During the entire 2020-2021 school year, KISD reported just over 1,800 PCR lab-confirmed positive cases of the virus. However at that time the district still had a mask mandate and a virtual learning option for those students who wanted, or needed to remain at home. The district has not had a mask mandate or a virtual option during the 2021-2022 school year.
The elementary school level had the highest combined number of cases within the district — with 562 cases of the virus reported among 395 students and 167 employees, according to the dashboard.
One KISD school, Audie Murphy Middle School at Fort Hood, had enough reported cases Friday to meet the district’s 5% COVID-19 threshold, which could launch an investigation into the possibility of closing the campus temporarily due to the virus, according to KISD policy.
The Herald asked the district Friday afternoon if it would hold an emergency school board meeting to discuss the possibility of closing the campus. As of deadline Friday, the Herald has not immediately received a response from the district.
A fifth-grade KISD teacher, Alexandra Chandler, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after contracting it before giving birth to her newborn baby. Another KISD employee, Thomas Brasington Jr., 43, died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, according to his obituary.
Last school year, two KISD educators and one student died of COVID-19.
