The Killeen Independent School District has released all of the survey results from its survey asking for public opinion on school in the fall.
The survey had nearly 23,000 responses from the district’s parents, KISD employees and secondary students within the district.
Of the almost 23,000 respondents, over 16,000 of them were from parents, just over 5,000 from employees and around 1,500 were from secondary students, which includes middle school and high school students.
The results of the survey — which were filled out between June 17-22 — showed that 59% of parents and 55% of staff are very concerned about the coronavirus affecting them or those in their household.
However, when parents, staff and students were asked about how comfortable they felt returning to school, the answers differed.
Most parents said they were not comfortable with returning their children to school, with 38% on the survey saying they were “comfortable” with doing so.
Of staff who responded, 56% said they were comfortable with returning to work, while 74% of students are comfortable with returning to school in the fall, according to the survey.
The district also asked parents and staff about the measures the district would need to take in order to make them feel comfortable sending their kids to school or returning to work.
The options presented in the survey were: Nothing, have a plan, smaller classes or distancing, face masks, testing and temperature checks, cleaning or hand washing and other responses.
The two options that were selected the most by parents and staff were smaller classes or distancing and cleaning or hand washing.
After the question on measures the district could take, parents and staff were asked again if the most important measures were taken, how comfortable would they feel returning to school?
In response to that question, parents were 62% comfortable and staff were 75% comfortable.
Although the comfort level was up, parents and staff still said at over 60% each that the district needs to change the way they educate because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The survey also asked parents what they would want to do if coronavirus cases continued to rise and 74% of the parents that responded said they would want their child or children to learn from home.
The dates of the survey preceded a spike in local and state coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. Between June 1 and 22, there were 402 confimed new cases of the virus reported in Bell County. Since June 23, however, there have been 1,067 new cases in Bell County.
The district said it will be using the survey results to help them make decisions on the fall semester which will begin on Aug. 17.
No decisions have been announced by the district on school will reopen in terms of online or in-person learning, but school officials said they will announced plan for the fall at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
The full survey results can be viewed at https://www.killeenisd.org/survey_results.
