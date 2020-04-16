Killeen ISD launched a college and career transition hotline Thursday for Killeen ISD high school students.
The hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Thursday. Karen Denney, also known as the “Scholarship Lady” will be answering the hotline. Students can call and receive guidance on numerous topics including college applications, college research, career research, financial aid, scholarships, ACT/SAT, and career search tools, according to the district.
The hotline number is 254-340-0321. Support is also available for students via email at CCMR@killeenisd.org.
