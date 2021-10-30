The Killeen Independent School District reported just 33 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Saturday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
That number is significantly lower than the 127 that was reported two weeks ago.
Only 24 Killeen ISD school campuses are currently reporting at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 5:03 a.m. Saturday.
There are reportedly 24 students and nine staff members infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the district’s data.
Saturday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.07% of the district’s total population — the district has over 44,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Eighteen of KISD’s 33 active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 13 students and five employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD middle schools, four students and four employees reportedly have COVID-19.
At the high school level, seven students and zero staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
Zero non-district staff members are being reported as positive.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases KISD has recorded since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
