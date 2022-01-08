A few days after returning from winter break, Killeen ISD officials are reporting 20 total active cases of the coronavirus, as of Saturday morning.
The number is up slightly from 12 active cases the district reported on Friday.
Of the 20 active cases, eight are among students and 12 are among staff members.
Thousands of students and staff have been absent for various reasons since classes resumed this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.