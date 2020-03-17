HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen ISD students and parents will know later this week if the school district will open back up next week or remain closed, said KISD Superintendent John Craft at a news conference Tuesday morning to inform parents, students and other residents about the current state of the district regarding the coronavirus.
“We are looking at different options; obviously schools and campuses, district offices are closed this week. They will remain closed through Friday,” Craft told reporters gathered at Harker Heights Elementary School.
“We are looking forward, we’re really looking forward from two perspectives. We do feel the need to try to plan for resuming normalcy as quickly as we possibly can,” Craft said. “Unfortunately, I can not convey what and if and when we will open. What I can convey is at this point in our planning process we are planning to try and open and resume schools Monday, March 23.”
Craft said the district could make a decision on whether school will be open or closed next week on Thursday or Friday. However, the situation is fluid and is always changing, Craft said.
While the schools are closed, the district is providing lunch and breakfast to all students this week. Any child under 18 can receive the free grab-and-go meal.
Outside Harker Heights Elementary School on Tuesday, district employees were serving lunch in a drive-thru style to any families that came by.
At the school, 62 families were served breakfast and over 150 families had been served lunch before lunch.
Breakfast was a combination of cereal and cereal bars with fruit and milk; and lunch was turkey and cheese sandwiches with fruit and juice, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the school district. The district served breakfast to 510 students and lunch to 1,861 on Tuesday, according to Maya.
Yinet Kildare is a stay-at-home mom who got lunch from Harker Heights Elementary School for her kids on Tuesday morning.
Kildare said the school closure has not caused too much of a problem to her family other than a different routine for her son who has Down syndrome.
“My son has special needs and he has issues that we have to take good care of … when he starts doing something, he has to stick to that routine,” Kildare said.
She said the fact that he can get a lunch from the school is familiar to him and it is very helpful to her and her family.
Dwayne Sumter, is a stay-at-home dad with three kids, said the school closing has not had much of an impact on him and his family. However, Dwayne said the school lunch is helpful.
“It helps because we don’t have to try and go shopping as much with how the stores are right now,” Sumter said.
Breakfast is being provided from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is being served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Tuesday afternoon, the district added a Nolanville location that will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Maya. The location is the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas in Nolanville, 400 Gold Star Ave. The following locations are all serving breakfast and lunch:
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Hay Branch Elementary School
Harker Heights Elementary School
Manor Middle School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Peebles Elementary School
Pershing Park Elementary School
Rancier Middle School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Shoemaker High School
West Ward Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas in Nolanville
