The JCPenney in the Killeen Mall is planning to reopen Wednesday for both curbside services and inside shopping, according to a news release from businesswire.com.
The store was listed along with 34 other JCPenney locations in Texas that are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Texas, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” Jim DePaul, the executive vice president of stores at JCPenney said. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
Other anchor stores at the Killeen Mall — including Dillard’s and Burlington — opened to inside shopping last week.
JCPenney made national headlines this week as it announced it will close almost 30% of its stores nationwide. The retailer will be closing 192 of its locations by February and another 50 locations in 2022, according to The Associated Press.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on Friday and it is the biggest retailer to file since the coronavirus forced the stores to be closed temporarily, according to AP.
The retailer currently has 846 stores. The company has not named which stores will close.
These practices are being implemented at the Texas stores to provide a safe environment during coronavirus concerns.
Contact-free curbside pickup
Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day
Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
Contactless checkout
Masks provided to each associate
Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
Plexiglass shields at open registers
Associate training on safety practices
