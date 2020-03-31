Those looking to attend story time with the Killeen Public Library while they are closed can do so virtually online, according to a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Miss Amy and friends from the Copper Mountain branch will do two stories, sing along, activities and a craft, the release said.
The online story times will be conducted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofKilleen and can be seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"We anticipate premiering episodes at least weekly," Shine said via email.
The intended audience is children between 2 and 7 years old, but it will be enjoyable for all audiences, the release from Shine said.
The libraries are currently closed, but library members can still access the library’s digital catalog such as e-books, e-audios, reference materials, genealogy websites and food resources. Temporary memberships are available at Portal.KilleenTexas.gov, the release said.
All temporary and permanent memberships are free, according to Shine.
