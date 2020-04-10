The Killeen Public Library’s digital story time is allowing the library to still reach thousands of children during its temporary closure because of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Two new episodes of the story time program will be uploaded Monday and Wednesday to the city’s Facebook page. Each episode has two stories, a sing along, a dance activity and a craft to do at home, according to the release.
Story time programming is aimed at children ages 2 to 7, but is available for all ages.
Library members can access the online items including e-books, e-audios, reference materials, genealogy websites, food resources and more. Temporary memberships are free and available at Portal.KilleenTexas.gov.
More information about the Killeen public libraries is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
