A month after her critically ill husband was hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19, and doctors told her there was nothing more they could do to try and save his life, Angenet Wilkerson was driving home to Killeen from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple when she had a revelation.
“I remember driving down I-14,” she said, her voice choked with tears, “and when I got on Nolanville Hill, I said, ‘You know, Lord, the woman who had to touch your garment to be healed … I know it wasn’t her touching your garment that healed her — it was her faith. Tell me what I need to do to show you that I have faith and that I trust in you.’
“He said, ‘You’re standing in the gap for your husband, but you have blemishes on your heart.’ Just like that. I didn’t hear a voice, but he was telling me in my heart.
“‘You have unforgiveness that you’re holding against people.’
“I saw a whiteboard. You know how you have a whiteboard and when you erase it, and there’s black smudges? He said, ‘That’s your heart.’
“He started showing me people I had issues with and anger toward. That night, I was on the phone calling people I hadn’t talked to in years, saying I’m sorry,” Angenet Wilkerson said.
“The next day, I didn’t go to work, and I remember going up there ... and the doctor was there. He said, ‘Mrs. Wilkerson, your husband has improved overnight. I’m not saying he’s 100% out of the woods, but he’s better today than he was yesterday.’”
Although slight, that improvement continued in the days and weeks to come.
“Next thing I knew, they were moving him into another part of the hospital,” Angenet Wilkerson said, “and that’s when the nurse said, ‘He’s talking.’
“He still had a trach(eotomy), so all he could do is mouth the words, but he was talking.
“She said she walked in and said, ‘Hi, Mr. Wilkerson. My name is so-and-so. I’m your nurse.’ And he said, ‘Good morning. It’s nice to meet you.’ And then he asked her for some water.”
It was around Thanksgiving 2020 that COVID-19 visited the Wilkerson home. Angenet soon recovered but Ernest only got worse. She took him to the emergency room on Dec. 11 and he did not come back home until June 4 the following year.
Barely able to breathe when he arrived at the hospital, Wilkerson was quickly put on a ventilator. As his condition deteriorated, he also began developing blood clots that led to gangrene in his left food and the amputation of his leg below the knee.
He was heavily sedated for weeks, and first became aware of his surroundings around the end of January. Around the first week of February, he was moved to a long-term acute care facility in Round Rock.
That was when Angenet had to tell him that his leg had been amputated.
“I was scared to tell him,” she said. “I didn’t know how to say it.”
Ernest remembers:
“When she told me, I didn’t really believe it,” he said. “Not until I reached down and felt it. Even then, you still feel your leg. You’re still wiggling your toes, like everything’s there. Right now, I’m wiggling my toes. I can feel it.”
By March, the tracheotomy tube was removed from his throat, and Wilkerson was receiving breathing treatments. He could talk again, but for a while, it required a small plastic device held up against his throat. Being able to speak again was nice, but what he really wanted was to taste some food.
“The biggest thing was getting something to eat,” he said. “I had to do a cough test, sneeze test, swallow test, all different types of tests.”
When he passed the swallowing test, Angenet surprised him with a mango smoothie from Smoothie King. His first meal was chocolate pudding and hospital-baked chicken, then he asked for a thin-crust pepperoni pizza.
“He wanted everything,” Angenet said.
His recovery progressed over the next few months and after a stay at Texas NeuroRehab Center in Austin, Wilkerson was headed home on June 4, 2021, nearly six months after that painful walk into the emergency room in Temple.
“When it all started, I’m thinking it’s just a cold,” Wilkerson said, sitting in a motorized wheelchair in his living room. “Let’s get some chest X-rays, take some cough syrup, and we’re good.”
He feels good now physically, although his right knee gives him problems. He is doing lots of physical therapy. Goes to the gym to work out and uses The HOP bus system to get around town on his own while his van is in the shop for repairs.
Mentally, he admits to having good days and bad days, but due to his positive nature and spiritual faith, he looks forward to whatever the future holds.
“God got me through this thing,” the 50-year-old former Killeen city councilman and mayor pro tem who recently became a grandfather said. “God and my wife. I thank God for giving me a woman I can share my faith with, and my love. If I had a different type of spouse, I couldn’t do this.
“Has it always been easy? No. Definitely not. I’ve had bad days; rough days,” he said.
“You have to stay positive. I’ll say it like this … if you look at what you have, instead of what you don’t have, that’s where you realize your blessings. The best thing that ever happened to me was going to Texas NeuroRehab, before I came home. It was good for me because it got me to see people who are in worse condition than you are.
“You’re sitting there complaining, and you’ve got a guy over here who can’t even feed himself. That was the most humbling thing. It allowed me to not be all, ‘Woe is me.’
“I want to walk again. I’ve got to get this knee right first, but I want to get a prosthetic and walk. Get back to some normalcy. Going back to work; going back to doing things. I want to go to law school. I’m a young man. I’m just ready to keep moving.
“Whatever God wants me to do, I’m excited to do it.”
I'm not saying there aren't non-believers that could weather this storm, but I CAN say that those who have a genuine love for, and belief in God have a BIG leg up.
