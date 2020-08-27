BY JACOB SANCHEZ
FME News Service
The Bell County Public Health District reported Thursday that a Killeen man in his 70s had died of COVID-19 — the fourth consecutive day the county had recorded a death to due to the coronavirus.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the county’s latest resident to die from the virus was not affiliated with any local nursing home.
He was the sixth Bell County resident to die from the coronavirus this week. The health district reported three deaths on Wednesday, a single death on Tuesday, and one death on Monday.
Bell County has lost 39 residents to the virus, according to the health district, which relies on local hospitals for its death tally.
Just in August, the health district has reported 20 deaths — more than any month during the pandemic.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday 61 Bell County residents have died from COVID-19. That figure is based on state-issued death certificates that list the cause of death as the coronavirus.
In Lampasas County — where at least 256 infections are known, with 240 residents who have recovered — officials announced a coronavirus-positive resident died. Eight residents have died, according to local officials.
The Bell County Public Health District added an overall 41 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard and recorded 74 additional recoveries.
“We brought yesterday’s total to 36 and today sits at 18 cases,” Robison-Chadwell said, explaining on which day the new cases were added.
In recent weeks, the health district has frequently changed previously reported daily totals as it receives positive test results from a backlog of cases.
Robison-Chadwell is cautiously optimistic about the recent low daily COVID-19 figures. Still, she stressed things may change if people ignore guidelines on social distancing, masks and hand hygiene.
“As we see the seasons begin to change and the holidays approach, we are hopeful that our numbers will remain low, but we do ask all residents to maintain their COVID-19 prevention behaviors in order to keep the numbers down,” the health district director said.
After two days of stagnation, the county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests and number of tests performed changed. The health district pegged the positivity rate at 10.983 percent, with at least 42,258 tests have been performed.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever; chills; cough; fatigue; body and muscle aches; joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and smell.
Coryell County did not issue an update Thursday; 493 residents have contracted the virus while 286 have recovered.
