The coronavirus numbers provided by state and county health officials reflect only the cases that have been confirmed by a private or public lab.
That may not include all cases deemed likely to be COVID-19.
One Killeen resident and Army veteran said doctors presumptively diagnosed him with the coronavirus, but he wasn’t tested for it because his symptoms were minor.
Jim Everard, who works in septic repair and inspections, said he began feeling sick while at work on March 23.
He described his symptoms as a sore throat, cough and his left eye was swollen. At that point, he left work early to prevent getting his bosses sick. One of them is in his 60s.
“I figured better safe than sorry,” Everard said.
He decided to take time off to see if it was just the cold, but after about a week, his symptoms worsened, and he developed respiratory issues.
“Walking up the stairs became hard,” he said.
Everard went to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. Doctors tested him for influenza, pneumonia and streptococcus, but all tests came back negative.
The doctors told him that with the symptoms he was exhibiting, he probably had the coronavirus, but they didn’t test him for it because his symptoms were minor.
The doctor advised him to go home and quarantine himself until he didn’t have symptoms for three consecutive days. During that time, his family began developing symptoms.
“While I was quarantining, I was around the family,” he said.
Everard said his oldest son, Steven, got a hacking cough and a sore throat, but has since gotten better. He said the rest of his family had weaker symptoms, something that did not surprise him.
“I get sick first and everyone else gets the weaker version after it goes through me,” he said.
Everard said he thinks the after-effect will be greater than the virus itself.
Everard said stressors from economic insecurity also present health hazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.