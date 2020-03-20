A Killeen math tutoring company is now offering online tutoring in the wake of the coronavirus.
Mathnasium of Killeen tutors are able to teach children skills “live through a computer ... so kids can learn math from the comfort of their own homes,” the company announced Friday.
The online tutoring program is known as Mathnasium@home and offers the same skills taught in the company’s physical location at 2201 S. WS Young Drive.
“Mathnasium@home began as a way to serve customers whose busy schedules make it difficult to bring their children into the centers consistently,” said Mathnasium President David Ullendorff. “But given current concerns about public health issues and school closures, we thought it was important to accelerate the rollout of our Mathnasium Method live from remote locations.”
Just like at the learning center, students attend their live sessions an average of two to three times per week to work on a personalized learning plan, according to the company.
The cost of Mathnasium@home is the same as traditional center enrollment, and anyone with an internet connection can participate.
Mathnasium, headquartered in Los Angeles, has about 1,000 locations nationwide, including Killeen and Temple.
To learn more about Mathnasium@home, call 254-781-2274 or go to mathnasium.com/at-home/killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.