During a news conference this morning, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra signed a resolution requiring Killeen residents to wear face masks when in commercial businesses.
Starting at 12:01 Thursday, employees, residents or visitors within Killeen city limits must wear a mask when inside local commercial businesses. The order continues through the end of July.
Businesses can be fined up to $1,000 if they don't comply, the mayor said.
The mandate is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, there were 1,209 coronavirus cases. Out of the total, 445 are in Killeen, 413 in Temple, 162 in Belton and 81 in Harker Heights. Statewide, cases have increased in increments of 5,000 to 6,000.
The numbers continue to grow, with 28 new cases in Killeen on Tuesday, the mayor said.
This is following Bell County Commissioners announcement on Monday withdrawing a mandate that was supposed to start this week for the public to wear masks while inside area businesses.
The Commissioners Court struck down language in the order — which Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued last week and went into effect early Monday — mandating businesses to require facial coverings on their premises and removed the $1,000 fine for violating it.
Thank you Mayor Jose Segarra for having the courage to do the right thing!!
I think the $1000 fine for businesses would be for those making flagrant violations, like not posting signs showing the requirements, or not telling customers they need a mask. Store personnel can't physically stop a customer, so yeah, maybe a fine for people not wearing masks would be appropriate. $1000 sounds steep for individuals though. However, how do you enforce it? The police won't be able to respond as there will probably be many infractions. Does everyone start turning in violators, or confronting them personally? It's going to be interesting, to say the least!
With cases rising quickly, I'm hoping that surrounding counties issue the same mandate as Bell County.
Wearing masks is one tool to slow community spread. I protect you, you protect me. Let's all help each other.
Would it be more appropriate for the violating individual to be fined? If the establishment has posted and attempts to enforce the Mayor's mandate but individual(s) violate by force or other means the rule why punish the business. We have witnessed and the media has published and broadcast individuals physically forcing their way into businesses without the mask.
