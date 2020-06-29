LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said he would like to get more information before mandating that the public wear masks in businesses in the city.

Bell County Commissioners on Monday withdrew a mandate that started this week for the public to wear masks while inside area businesses. 

Segarra said the city "could go either way but would like to get more information from the county on their decision." 

"We don't know if there were some legalities that happened," Segarra said in a phone interview with the Herald. "I would like to get more information from the county before I make a decision. It could happened today or in the next couple of days." 

During the county's coronavirus update meeting last week, Segarra said he was in favor of the public to wear a mask. 

