NAACP 46th Freedom Fund Banquet

In this file photo, Mohammad Kahn, Early College High School senior received the Advent Health Central Texas Scholarship at the NAACP 46th Freedom Fund Banquet in Killeen on Friday, March 22, 2019.

 File photo

The Killeen NAACP has postponed its annual Freedom Fund/Scholarship Banquet until April 24, according to the branch’s president TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.

“On behalf of the Freedom Fund Committee, we have come to a consensus that attendees health and safety is our top priority,” Driver-Moultrie said via email.

The event was scheduled for this Friday.

It will still be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center starting at 6:15 p.m. on April 24.

