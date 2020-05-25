U.S. Marine veteran Arthur Murphy II played taps for 88-year-old neighbor Bobbie Morrison in central Killeen on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Murphy, who is seen playing the song by saxophone, served in the Armed Forces for nine years.
Taps is a bugle call played at dusk, during flag ceremonies, and at military funerals by the United States Armed Forces. The official military version is played by a single bugle or trumpet.
Morrison, widow of a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, said she had requested the song from her neighbor.
“It was so beautiful and so professional,” Morrison said. “I think we should do this again next year.”
