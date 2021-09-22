Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski brought good news for the city of Killeen during his COVID-19 update Tuesday night.
Last week saw as low as 15 city employees placed in quarantine for potential COVID-19 exposure with 10 confirmed cases this week. Speaking to specific departments, the Killeen Fire Department dropped to zero cases, while the Killeen Police Department had two confirmed coronavirus cases.
Hospitalization rates for the region, though not trending downward, are stabilizing, Kubinski said. Hospitalization rates were reported by the FME News Service to be 16.82% on Monday and 16.21% on Tuesday.
“We did see a little bit of a spike over the weekend,” he said. “We’re still trying to dive into why that happens, but we think it may be tied to patients being flown in from Houston and the surrounding area where more beds are available.”
In general, hospitalization rates have remained stable, and hospitals have begun offering elective surgeries again, he said. It is unclear whether there is more room in local hospital’s emergency rooms or whether unvaccinated individuals continue to make up 95% of hospitalizations.
Kubinski, referencing the seven-day average for active cases, showed a downward trend in positive tests, but warned that, due to the nature of the Delta variant, that trend may take a longer time to develop.
Killeen’s seven-day average is still significantly higher than last year, but it is trending downward, he said.
Finally, the chief reminded the City Council that “booster” shots are not approved by the FDA, so those third shots will remain reserved for immuno-compromised individuals who have doctor’s recommendations.
Kubinski also outlined the process for development and adoption of a booster shot, emphasizing that a booster shot is not as simple as taking an existing shot and lowering the dosage. According to Kubinski, approval and production of a true booster shot would likely take until January or February.
Additionally, the fire chief stated that the “BinaxNOW” testing kits currently used by the city cost roughly $50 when purchased from the state, but also said they are available at Walgreens in packs of two for $24.99. Kubinski said that he was disappointed in the current pricing distribution, but that he would return in two weeks to discuss the future of the testing site and new opportunities to acquire testing kits.
The city of Killeen will continue to host a vaccination and testing site at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 W. S.W. Young, Thursday and Friday of this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will not be open Saturday as Kubinski stated rising costs and a previous booking made the site unavailable.
Nolanville is also hosting a vaccination and testing site at the Central Fire Station, located at 84 N. Main Street, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information regarding the status of COVID-19 in Bell County, the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard is located at https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/. For information regarding testing in your area, residents can text their zipcode to GETVAX (438829).
