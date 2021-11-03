Killeen’s vaccination rate is on the rise as cases and other COVID-related issues are on the way down
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski gave a coronavirus update Tuesday night during a Killeen City Council meeting at City Hall, where he said “things have remained stable.”
Data he presented Tuesday showed decreases in case counts, including vaccinations and testing at the citywide test site, the Killeen Special Events Center. However, Kubiniski said, this doesn’t mean the community hasn’t been proactive.
Local vaccination rates are getting closer to state rates. In Texas, 81% of residents have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Bell County, nearly 74% of residents have received both doses, the city’s presentation showed Tuesday.
Kubinski said the demand for tests and vaccinations has decreased and that the city is barely hitting the 500 mark for tests and vaccines. He said because of this, officials are trying to “right size” resources to fit the demand, including downsizing the site.
This week, Killeen’s testing site will continue at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Kubinski said vaccines and tests will move to the Killeen Free Clinic once the clinic figures out some of its logistics.
VACCINES FOR KIDS
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Kubinski mentioned the city would offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, which was recently approved by federal regulators.
He said military personnel will need to become trained and authorized through the Texas Military Department before they are able to administer the vaccine to children. The vaccine is also at a lower dosage than that of an adult, Kubinski said.
