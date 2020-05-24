Many local governments are awaiting sales tax reports in June that will show how much revenue was lost in April, the first full month of the pandemic closures.
The City of El Paso said it expected a more than a $16 million loss in sales taxes due to closed businesses, according to an Associated Press story.
Locally, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said it’s too soon to know the direct impact of the sales tax decline that was caused by the pandemic.
Sales tax makes up nearly 30% of the city’s general fund, which is used for day-to-day operations.
For the current fiscal year, $86.6 million was dedicated to the general operating budget. Out of the total, an estimated 29.8% — or $25.6 million — came from sales tax revenue. The same percentage was dedicated to the previous year’s general operating budget. The current fiscal year, FY20, began Oct. 1, 2019, and ends Sept. 30.
Cagle said the real picture will come in June’s report, which will show the direct impact from April, when the shutdown was in effect. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts office reports and allocates sales tax revenue two months after it is accrued.
In the May allocation, which reflects sales tax generated in March, Killeen received $2,256,639, a decline of 6.5%, or $156,914, from 2019.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said the two main sources of sales tax loss were utilities and retail sales, totaling $155,271 as of March, the only full month of sales tax data the city have since the pandemic shutdown.
As of Friday, Killeen city staff did not have a statement about what their FY21 budget would look like. Cagle said city officials “are still in budget development.”
However, “We do not intend to use fund balance (reserve account) at this time,” Cagle said about the general fund savings account.
HOTEL TAX money
A hotel occupancy tax is placed on each night’s stay at a hotel. It is accounted for in a separate fund and not reported in total sales tax revenue to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
Payments are made directly to the city and placed in an enterprise fund that supports the Killeen Civic & Conference Center and the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau, all closed since March. The conference center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, brought 142,112 guests in 2019. Before the pandemic, officials reported there were 572 events scheduled for 2020. Events held at the conference center ranged from plays to music concerts.
Cagle previously said he expects the hotel/motel revenue “to drop drastically, hopefully (only) for a short period of time.”
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said shortfalls could require use of the hotel occupancy reserves, budgeted at $350,087. The total FY20 hotel revenue is budgeted at $1.8 million.
“Expenditures are being reduced to offset revenue losses while the building has been closed,” Shine said.
What now?
Killeen must first discuss its municipal budget Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Oct. 1. Administrators will present the budget to the council July 7. The city has scheduled budget adoption for Aug. 11.
There will still be public hearings on the budget — no dates were available.
Cagle previously said his approach to the upcoming budget is “focused on the basics and trying to do as much as we can with the resources we have.” He added that his priorities are a balanced budget, employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
“(The city’s financial position) remains strong, with significant short-term challenges like COVID’s effect on sales tax and long-term challenges like property exemptions that we have to deal with.”
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.