Following a controversial decision by Gov. Greg Abbott last week to lift the state’s mask mandate, at least two Killeen council members believe caution is still called for.
“I plan to continue wearing my mask during the city council meetings and public outings,” Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said by email Wednesday. “I am doing this to protect myself as well as others.”
Abbott announced his executive order on Tuesday, which lifts the statewide mask mandate in place since July and allows all businesses to open with 100% capacity beginning this Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. County and local authorities as well as business owners may choose to keep the mask requirement in place, following the guidance of health experts.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommended that people wear masks in public settings, such as at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.
Under a federal directive issued Feb. 2, masks will continue to be required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations, according to the CDC.
“As long as there is this pandemic out there, I will continue to wear my masks until I see a significant change concerning COVID-19,” Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said by email Sunday. “Now is not the time to disregard the CDC guidelines. I hope the public will honor this.”
On Tuesday, Killeen City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the mask mandate issued by Mayor Jose Segarra last year had been superseded by the governor’s order.
“The governor’s order removes the statewide mask requirement and capacity restrictions but allows for each business to determine what practices they wish to employ,” Shine said by email.
Segarra said Tuesday that wearing masks will be mainly on a voluntary basis — for businesses and individuals — once the governor’s new order takes effect.
“As of right now I will follow the governor’s order,” Segarra said at the council’s workshop, just hours after Abbott’s announcement. “For people who want to wear masks, by all means they can.”
On Sunday, Texas A&M-Central Texas Spokeswoman Karen Clos issued a statement that the university would continue to follow COVID-19 protocols issued in the fall.
“Over the past year, the Texas A&M system institutions have done an amazing job in responding to the pandemic and protecting the health of our faculty, staff and students,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in the statement. “With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, ‘Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues’ issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, and co-curricular activities, among other matters.
“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state,” Sharp said.
The A&M system will review its “procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings and testing” at the conclusion of the spring semester, providing additional guidance as conditions warrant, he added.
