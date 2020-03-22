Not every parent feels up to the challenge of home schooling. But the isolation policy and closing of local schools turned many into temporary part-time teachers.
Killeen mother Nikole Kresini has been busy with her three kids at home. Her first-grader Daniel and kindergarten student James usually go to Alice W. Douse Elementary, while Avery attends the Mother’s Day Out program at Grace Lutheran school.
Although Kresini doesn’t have much background knowledge about homeschooling, she feels confident in her teaching approaches.
“I purchased a bunch of activity grade books and we’ve done some online programs,” she said. “A lot of resources have been shared to me that I feel confident they will do well.”
KISD sent out learning schedules and material that can be found on the KISD website www.killeenisd.org/COVID19_learning.
Since the school cancellation was directly following spring break, her children had a smooth transition into their first week of home-schooling.
“They honestly just think they are still on break,” she said.
Although the kids are not able to go to school, after school activities or playdates in public places, Kresini has tried to work on their hygiene routine.
“I’ve kept on them about hand washing and that they need to make sure to be careful about germs,” she said. “I don’t want to scare them but I have had discussions with them.”
While home-schooling and school cancellation is a new situation for many parents, teachers need to adapt to their new schedule as well.
Susana Nicolau is a second-grade teacher at Pershing Park Elementary. Instead of teacher her class at school, she is teaching her own children at home these days.
“Eliana is in kinder and goes to Pershing Park, Sebastian goes to daycare at Sinai Learning Center,” she said. “Both kids’ schools are closed.”
Nicolau, who usually creates school resources for her own class, has been focused on finding age-appropriate learning material for her children.
“It is not easy to plan all this when the kids take the majority of your time,” she said. “Playing teacher is not that simple with them because they don’t have that mentality.”
While the family tries to do their best, the uncertain situation about when and how Nicolau will be able to go back to work is on her mind.
“It has been a little hard on me because I am not really sure what will happen for me once we get back to work, but we are doing what we can and we are just going with the flow as much as we can,” Nicolau said.
While no one knows what the future holds exactly, Nicolau has been happy with the way KISD has been keeping parents and teachers informed.
“The district has been so great in communicating the updates to teachers and parents,” she said. “We all understand that it is a matter of prevention and I hope everything goes as smooth as possible.”
KISD contacted parents about the school closure on multiple outlets including e-mail, text message and voice mail.
Throughout the state, public schools are out until at least April 3.
Lindsey Gordon, whose oldest daughter out of three kids attends kindergarten at Hay Branch Elementary, sees the positive side of the school closure.
“It has been nice having her home honestly,” she said. “She loves being home, and her siblings like having someone extra to play with, so over all it has been a pleasant change.”
Thanks to a variety of learning apps and resources teachers and district officials recommended to parents, she doesn’t feel her daughter is behind her schedule.
“Using online resources such as Reading Eggs, ST math and ABC Mouse, she has been able to stay on top of her schooling and has even included her younger sister in the learning,” she said.
While Gordon feels like she is on top of the home-schooling game, she has had problems providing daily necessities for her family.
“We have struggled to find necessary groceries such as eggs and chicken,” she said.
