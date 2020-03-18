Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble also added his department to several county law enforcement agencies that are doing their part amid coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Friday, the department will be taking several proactive measures until further notice.
“We are committed to taking appropriate actions to protect the safety and the health of our community,” Kimble said. "We want to thank the public for their patience during this difficult time and to continue to follow all CDC guidelines”.
The department is limiting its face to face contact as much as possible.
Officers will continue to respond in-person to calls where there is a life safety issue or if it is a call that cannot be taken by phone due to the nature of the call.
The department is also utilizing the following steps:
- For emergencies continue to utilize 9-1-1. For non-emergency, (254) 501-8800. This will free up officers to focus on emergency calls for service.
- When possible, and there is not a life-safety issue, officers and/or a staff member will be available to take reports over the telephone. This will reduce the possible transmission of the virus to the public or officers, as carriers may not even know they have the virus and are inadvertently transmitting it.
- Temporarily suspending non-essential services such as fingerprinting and background checks.
- Taxi, Peddler and Towing Permits will be by appointment only by calling (254) 501-8940.
- Limiting access to the main lobby and jail visitor’s area.
- Temporarily suspending our presence at community engagement events.
- Increasing the cleaning schedule of our work spaces to protect to protect the public and staff.
The department is also asking for the public’s help to follow these recommendations for customer service:
- Anyone who needs to file a non-life threatening crime report to call the department's non-emergency line at 254-501-8800.
- To request a “press copy” of a filed report, you can email the records office at kpdrecords@killeentexas.gov. Please include name, a contact number and a brief statement in your email.
- To request an appointment for permits by calling the Records Office at (254) 501-8940 during normal operating hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- To purchase crash reports online by visit: https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/
- To file a complaint, email the Internal Affairs Unit at kpdia@killeentexas.gov
- For jail access, bail bonds companies, attorneys and families can contact 254-200-7908 for information about an inmate.
- For custodial exchanges and Safe Exchange Zone transactions can be made outside the front main entrance of the headquarters.
- The Evidence Property Unit will be available by appointment only at 254-501-8918.
