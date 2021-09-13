The City of Killeen released the third COVID-19 related public service announcement video Monday.
Featuring Killeen City Councilwoman Nina Cobb, the announcement reminds residents that they can receive childcare, ridesharing, and information by texting GETVAX (438829). Residents can also call 800-232-0233 for supplemental information.
Government officials are asking that resident continue to follow guidelines of washing hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing — vaccinated or not.
The PSA may be found on the city’s youtube channel at https://bit.ly/2XnLCtd.
