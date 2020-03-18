Following Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s countywide declaration on Wednesday, the city of Killeen followed suit in issuing its own disaster declaration.
Mayor Jose Segarra signed the declaration on Wednesday afternoon.
Killeen also has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There are currently five confirmed cases in Bell County: two in Temple, one in Killeen, one in Belton and one in the county outside of city limits.
Both the city and county have entered Stage 3 of their emergency response plans, which prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people.
According to Hilary Shine, the city’s communications director, the declaration also strongly discourages high risk persons, those ages 65 and older or with health conditions, to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Local restaurants are prohibited from offering dine-in services but can provide carry out, drive through and delivery.
The declaration also states that local bars and clubs will now be closed. The closures went into effect at midnight tonight.
Recreational facilities, including movie theaters, pool halls, bowling alleys, gyms and health clubs, may not operate, according to Shine’s news release.
The following establishments are not affected by this order: medical facilities, schools, child-care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, shopping centers, airports, bus stations, offices and residences.
“In all cases, social distancing and vigilant personal hygiene practices are advised for occupants and patrons,” Shine said in the release.
The declaration is in effect for at least seven days.
Violations are punishable by fine and jail.
Shine directed questions on the Killeen case to the Bell County Public Health District.
