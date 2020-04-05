In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. health officials repeatedly urged healthy citizen not to buy face masks to prevent cuts into the supply for medical professionals. And they recommended that only those who were sick should wear a mask.
However, new guidance on Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.
Some cities, like Laredo, are making it the law to wear a mask. All people over the age of 5 in Laredo have to wear some kind of covering, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief when entering a building open to the public. Those who don’t face a fine of up to $1,000.
Experts say the masks can help slow the spread as it is now believed that some carriers of the virus may show no symptoms.
Do-it-yourself masks don’t cut into the supply for medical staff but, if made correctly, still do the trick.
While homemade masks aren’t as effective as medical-grade masks like the N95 respirators, which filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, research has shown that even simple masks can help lower the risk of infection.
Killeen resident Ana Quintero de Miller has been working on homemade masks in order to help out in her community.
While Quintero de Miller originally looked on YouTube for advice, she put several ideas together to design her own, more practical mask.
The mask is double-sided and includes a hidden pocket to place a disposable inlay like a piece of toilet paper or tissue for extra protection.
“I change it every time, and at night time I wash (the mask),” she said. “Next day we just iron it and we use it again. That is the good thing about the cloth masks ... you can use it over and over again and just disinfect it.”
Quintero de Miller doesn’t just find joy in helping people, she is on a mission to donate as much supply as possible to medical facilities and pretty much everyone in need of a face mask.
“I wake up at 6 in the morning and I start working,” she said. “I am doing this all day long … but I couldn’t have done it on my own.”
While her family supports her with sewing tasks and doing chores around the house, her church provides donations of elastics and fabric.
So far, Quintero de Miller has already made far more than 250 masks. While some of those go to local doctors’ offices and hospitals, she also provides facilities like Killeen post offices with her donations.
“Maybe it’s not the one the hospital usually uses but it’s better than nothing,” she said.
Skilled on the sewing machine, Quintero de Miller works part-time at Sunya Cleaners, a Killeen dry cleaning and alteration business. Now, she’s making her own online videos that show how to make a mask.
“I want everyone to know that we can all do our part,” she said. “I want to encourage other people to do it, too. Anybody can do it.”
Quintero de Miller’s tutorial can be found at https://bit.ly/3dSUxGo.
Multiple tutorials on how to easily make a face mask by hand without a sewing machine can also be found online.
Studies show that fabric from T-shirts and pillowcases made into a mask can act as a barrier against influenza. While there are no official tests with COVID-19 yet, experts suggest similar responses.
However, it is important to remember that even an effective face mask only offers limited protection and still requires additional preventative measures including to wash your hand for at least 20 seconds and to not touch you face.
The mask has to be worn in the same orientation each time and should be machine-washed with hot water and regular detergent. If possible, dry on hot setting and wash your hands with soap and water before and after touching your mask.
