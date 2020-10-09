The free COVID-19 testing that is being held at the Special Events Center through Saturday is available to all residents and registration can be done in person at the testing site to allow those that do not have internet access to get tested.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, confirmed on Friday that registration does not have to be done online.
Residents drive through the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, to get tested and get their results in around two days.
Residents can register online as well at gogettested.com.
The testing is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
