With many retail stores following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan, many Killeen residents were out and about over the weekend, looking to do the shopping they haven’t been able to participate in in roughly six weeks.
“I am glad some things are opening up again, I have been waiting for stores to open,” said OK Cardona, who was looking for a pair of new shoes at Skechers Outlet. “This weekend I came here and I went to Walmart to get some shopping done.”
Even though the state ostensibly reopened Friday, many restrictions are still in place. Most retailers are limited to only allowing 25% of their max capacity into their locations at one time, and many businesses are still requiring customers to wear masks and follow strict social distancing guidelines. Some stores still have not opened the buildings themselves, and instead are serving customers curbside.
According to residents, it is restaurants that are presenting the most notable changes. In addition to guidelines laid out by the governor, some restaurants are taking extra precautions to keep customers safe.
“We went out to eat at Pluckers, and they were great, they took our name outside, and they even took our temperature, which I support them doing,” said Cindy Hilliard, who was out shopping with her husband Webb on Sunday. “Then inside all the employees were wearing masks and the customers sat three tables apart from each other.”
All told, the Hilliards said the shelter-at-home orders had not affected them too much, as they live on a ranch on a large piece of land in the Lometa area.
“The self-isolation really wasn’t too bad for us, because that is just normal for us,” Webb said. “We did miss going out to eat though; we try to go out to eat at least once a week, so lately we have been cooking at home a lot more.”
The Hilliards said they were happy to be able to finish some shopping they needed to do, but also acknowledged they were still being cautious and trying to avoid places that appeared overly crowded.
“I think we have to see how this 25% reopening goes,” Cindy said. “If cases increase increase, in my mind I would say we need to step back and wait a bit longer to keep opening things up.”
