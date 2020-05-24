With the state of Texas slowing opening back up, many Killeen residents are starting to leave their houses at the end of long shelter-in-place orders. While many people were just stepping outside to enjoy the weather, others were heading to local businesses that were beginning to reopen.
"We have been doing really this weekend, I think we have even been doing better than I anticipated, actually," Karen Ciesiolka with Hallmark Lanes in Killeen said Sunday. "I think I anticipated people being perhaps a bit more scared and slowly easing into going out again, but people seem eager to get out of the house and do stuff as a family."
Bowling alleys such as Hallmark Lanes were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity Friday, per Gov. Greg Abbott's orders. Ciesiolka said that while they haven't quite hit their new max capacity yet, they have come close several times.
"The customers have done a great job following our new policies and procedures, wearing masks when they talk to our employees and maintaining social distance from each other," she said.
Ciesiolka also said she expects a large crowd of customers throughout the week for Memorial Day.
"I am expecting a lot of customers to come in on Monday because we currently have no leagues on the floor," she said. "Also, business-wise, our memorial day usually falls on Thursday, Friday and Saturday because those are the days the soldiers usually have off and then like to come in and relax on those days, so we should be pretty busy all week."
Other residents were just planning to enjoy the cooler weather with a quiet holiday at home.
"The last few years I haven't really done much for Memorial Day; I plan to just stay around the house and maybe do some gardening," said John Ridout, who was at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery visiting his wife's grave. "Even years ago we wouldn't do much, maybe just do a small cookout with some friends."
Ridout said he was looking forward to a quiet holiday at home, as he just returned from visiting with his daughter.
"I just got back from isolating with my daughter in North Carolina," he said. "Right before quarantine started she had her husband and their son come and get me, and I've been isolating with them for two months."
Ridout is was nice to have company while they were stuck sheltering at home.
"It was good to be with family, it felt nice to have company," he said.
