In times like these, with the coronavirus raging and much of the nation being required to shelter at the homes to limit the virus’ spread, everyone needs a friend. As such, many people across the nation are heading to their local animal shelters to adopt or foster a furry companion to help make it through the worst of the pandemic.
“March 20 through April 20 has seen 52 adoptions,” Killeen Animal Services Manager Jessica Dunagan. While that number may seem unremarkable, it is surprising when taken into account that the shelter is currently closed to the public and adoptions are only available by appointment.
While 52 animals have been adopted from the Killeen shelter in the last month, that number is less than one quarter of the amount of adoptions that occurred during the same time period in 2019, which was 240. However, there may be a pretty positive reason for why adoption numbers are lower this year, according to Dunagan.
We have not had as many animals come through the door due to citizens caring for them until we reopen,” Dunagan said. “The citizens are willing to care for the stray animals in their homes until the shelter reopens for regular adoptions.”
With Killeen residents caring for more stray animals during the shelter at home order and Animal Services not being called as often for stray animals, there have even been less animals available at the shelter in the past month. According to Dunagan, there are currently just eight dogs available for adoption at the shelter (as of 2 p.m. Monday).
Animals are being cared for across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues. According to NBC News, Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), said that the organization has seen a 70 percent increase in animals entering foster care in their New York City and Los Angeles programs compared to this time last year.
In Los Angeles, Bershadker said the organization is delivering kittens to foster and adoptive families using ride-sharing apps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.