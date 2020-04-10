In a time when much of Killeen is self-quarantining in compliance with the Bell County shelter-at-home, residents on two Killeen streets are having to travel to a post office if they want to get their mail.
Communal mailboxes — which each serve about 20 or so houses — on both Birmingham Street and Sandstone Drive were damaged during separate vehicle collisions 11 days ago, according to reports from the Killeen Police Department.
The destroyed mailboxes were hauled off by the U.S. Postal Service, but they haven’t been replaced yet — leaving residents with no mail delivery.
In the meantime, their mail is held at the Copper Mountain Station at 3100 S. WS Young Drive, according to Becky Hernandez, communications specialist for the post office.
Residents, including Andre Crawford, whose mail was previously delivered to the Birmingham Street location, have expressed their frustration over difficulty and inconvenience retrieving important documents and medications usually delivered by the USPS.
Bills and other time sensitive items have not been delivered in the 11 days they have waited for repairs, according to Andre Crawford, who lives in Birmingham.
“At least 20 families on my block are not currently getting mail,” Crawford said. “We are waiting on several things that are hurting us. My son’s new bank card and a letter for a class he took so that he can go get his water treatment license are just a couple of examples.”
Meanwhile Crawford’s son only has access to his money for online purchases.
Additionally, his family is waiting on the delivery of a variety of packages, he said.
Crawford said his in-laws are serviced by the mailboxes that were damaged on Sandstone Drive.
“I will not go to the post office because of COVID,” Crawford said. “We are staying at home, like we are supposed to be. I just want my mail.”
The mailboxes on Birmingham Street were damaged by a single vehicle crash about 2:57 p.m. March 31, according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
“Through the investigation, the driver was traveling south in the 5200 block of Birmingham, when she was distracted while driving and failed to maintain a single lane and struck the mailboxes,” Miramontez said.
Additionally, the communal mailbox on Sandstone was reported damaged after being hit during that night by an unidentified vehicle, she said.
“Both incidents were reported to the United States Postal Service,” Miramontez said.
Crawford said his efforts to contact the post office rendered no results because he was unable to get through the recordings and speak with a human.
While no specific timeline was given for the repairs, Hernandez said the post office takes the security of the mail system very seriously and they apologize for the inconvenience this situation has caused residents.
“In every case, the Postal Service seeks to repair and or replace a centralized box unit as quickly as possible,” Hernandez said. “Local postal officials are aware of the situation, and, at this time, are working to complete repairs as quickly as possible.”
For assistance with mailing and delivery services, Hernandez said customers should call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit www.usps.com/help.
