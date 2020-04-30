Restaurants and retail stores are allowed to resume in-store services Friday at 25% capacity, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week.
The announcement by the governor was timely for James Crawford and his employees at Band of Brothers BBQ in Killeen. The owner and pit master of the restaurant said he will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The barbecue restaurant, 1100 Lowes Blvd., Suite 400, will operate with normal business hours — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Crawford said when he had to close down in March, he had enough funds to cover rent for a short amount of time.
“This is the going point for us, regardless,” he said. “We could only make it until the end of April.”
Crawford said when he looked into applying for assistance from the federal government, it wouldn’t have provided much support.
Small businesses could apply for loans as part of the $2 trillion stimulus bill signed by the president on March 27.
Crawford said he would’ve received $4,000 — $1,000 per employee — which would not have covered his rent. The Paycheck Protection Plan would’ve yielded additional money, but Crawford said the total assistance would’ve paid only for rent and not covered salaries.
When the barbecue restaurant opens Saturday, it must do so with social distancing practices in place, according to the governor’s order.
“We’ve reset the lobby,” he said. “We’ve set up the seating where you still have the distance (between each person).”
With a maximum capacity of 100 in the lobby, Crawford said keeping track of the occupancy will be easy. Crawford said he still expects a good response from the community.
He also said he hopes customers don’t forget about the small businesses.
“I hope the community really takes a look at who they choose to flood at first,” he said. “The small mom and pop shops, like myself and others in the community, need it more so than the franchised businesses.”
John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said customers and restaurant goers need to expect some differences.
“25% is not 100%,” Crutchfield said via email. “Don’t expect everything to be open.”
One of the major retailers in Killeen that will not immediately reopen is Kohl’s. Patricia Rodriguez, store manager of the Killeen Kohl’s, said she is awaiting guidance from the corporate office before making a determination when to reopen.
In the meantime, Kohl’s is continuing to offer curbside service at its store at 1600 Lowes Blvd., Killeen.
One of the other places where not every store will be open is the Killeen Mall. The mall itself will open at 11 a.m. today, according to marketing director Ardala Wilson.
However, the food court, salons and children’s play areas will not be open, in compliance with the governor’s guidelines, Wilson said.
The mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Wilson said.
Crutchfield said that access to retailers and restaurants will be limited, and he also urged customers to stay mindful of personal hygiene practices.
“It is equally important that customers to follow health guidelines in retail establishments and restaurants so that we don’t backslide and have to re-close,” he said via email.
Bell County officials urge residents to wear masks in public.
Although some businesses are able to reopen Friday, some must still remain closed, according to Abbott’s order.
Bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling centers and video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo parlors, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons, are all still off limits, according to the executive order.
Subsequent phases of the governor’s plan to reopen include some of these businesses, and allowing retail and restaurants to serve a higher capacity. However, state officials will be closely watching the number of virus cases, which they say will determine what reopens and when.
People and businesses should also follow the minimum standard health protocols recommended by the state health department, found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.