The Salvation Army Family Store in Killeen is in the final days of operation at its current location, 1306 E. Rancier Ave.
The organization’s commanding officer, Lt. Chantel Millin, said it is looking to move the thrift store to a new location.
“We have not solidified a location just yet,” Millin said. “We are still looking into that, but we do know that we will relocate.”
The organization’s advisory board is recommending locations where there will be more traffic, the store will be more visible and it will be more economical.
Millin said the decision to close the store was primarily due to the lack of profit the store had been turning during the coronavirus pandemic.
“With COVID, we still had to pay the overhead, but we had no money coming in,” Millin said.
The store had also been experiencing a downturn in profit for a couple of years prior to 2020, and the building had issues that required the store to close down for extended periods of time to repair — all things that contributed to the decision.
The Salvation Army’s lease on the building ends June 30, Millin said.
Salvation Army of Bell County hosted a closeout sale Friday in the parking lot of the store. Patrons were allowed to pay $10 for a bag, and they could fill it with as many clothes and shoes that they could.
The store, which opened about 10 years ago, also cut prices on all of the furniture, much of which had already been purchased by around 1:45 p.m. Friday.
More closeout sales will happen in the future until the Salvation Army either sells out of its entire stock or until it completely vacates the property.
One Killeen resident, Krystal Higdon, said she thinks even a temporary closure will have more of an impact than some people may realize.
“For the people, it’s going to be devastating,” Higdon said as she looked through clothes Friday. “They don’t know where to go for resources.”
In 2019, residents on the north side of Killeen also lost two grocery stores that closed: the H-E-B on North Gray Street and the IGA Foodliner on East Rancier Avenue.
“The average person might not think about them (Salvation Army),” Higdon said. “But when you need them, you need them, and if they’re not here to help you, you’re going to miss them.”
Rancier Realty owns the building itself, but Millin was unsure of the value of the building.
In 2019, the property as a whole, which has two other buildings, was valued at $532,623 by the Bell County Appraisal District. Values for 2020 have not been made available on the appraisal district’s website.
Millin said the food pantry inside the Family Store will continue to operate from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and social services will be available until June 30.
As the Salvation Army of Bell County searches for a new location for the Family Store, Millin said it is prioritizing finding a new location for its food pantry.
Residents can check out the Salvation Army of Bell County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyBellCounty/.
