A new seafood restaurant in Killeen will open to the public Sunday in a take-out format.
Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar is ready to open after a sign announced its arrival in November.
The seafood restaurant at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway will be open in its take-out format from noon to 9 p.m. seven days per week.
After about a week, owner Tony Yang said he will open up the drive-thru window.
Until the drive-thru window is open, customers will go in the main door to pay and then go to the pick-up area and leave through a different door, he said.
In approximately two weeks, delivery service will be available through Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Customers can order online at www.pier7juicy.com or by calling 254-833-8888.
Yang said he is still hiring, and at full staff, it will take approximately 30 employees to operate the restaurant.
The dining room will likely open after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces that restaurants can have up to 50% capacity, Yang said.
Pier 7 is occupying the building that once was Hooters before it closed in July 2019.
The food will have a Louisiana Cajun flavor, Yang said.
