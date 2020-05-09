The city of Killeen has allocated a portion of its federal coronvirus aid funding to provide meals for area seniors in need. Through a partnership with Killeen Food Care Center, the city will deliver meals to 262 recipients Monday.
City and Killeen Food Care Center staff will sort, load and deliver more than 500 emergency response boxes purchased from Capital Area Food Bank in Austin. Each box contains about one week’s worth of non-perishable food items that can be prepared easily at home. Each recipient will receive two boxes.
Boxes will be delivered to four low-income senior living facilities in Killeen and to seniors who utilize the city’s elderly transportation program.
“Being able to assist many of our most vulnerable elderly residents with basic food during this COVID-19 time of shelter in place is a community development priority,” said Executive Director of Community Development Leslie Hinkle. “We are proud that we are able to partner with Killeen Food Care Center, which ‘stands in the gap’ every day and provides such valuable service to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.