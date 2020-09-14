Of about $1.1 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, allocated for Killeen and Temple, Killeen is set to receive $726,841.
The CARES Act established $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding to help localities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
Temple is set to receive $409,099. The program is being funded though the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“City Council will determine the use of funds once the money is received,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Monday. “HUD has not released official program details, but we can reasonably assume that restrictions will be similar to the previous funding allocation.”
Broad categories for which the funding will be used include; Public health and safety measures directly related to COVID-19, assisting low and moderate income households impacted by the pandemic with housing assistance, increasing necessary public service programs to address community needs related to COVID-19, and any other appropriate responses allowable under HUD statutory and regulatory requirements, required of the city to address effects on the Killeen community from COVID-19.
