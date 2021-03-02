With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more available to area residents through other venues, the city of Killeen has shifted its focus away from testing efforts.
“We are providing the facility, logistics and staffing,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said by email on Tuesday on the city’s efforts to promote COVID vaccinations.
Shine said that this change in focus is largely due to COVID testing being more widely available at places such as Walgreens and CVS. Although she did not speak for Walgreens and CVS specifically, she indicated that the information those outlets provide online shows that insured residents may be covered by their provider and uninsured ones may be covered under state or federal programs.
Information on testing sites statewide is available online at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8/.
The city had been facilitating free coronavirus testing every Monday and Tuesday in recent months.
The last reported COVID testing hosted by Killeen took place Feb. 8 and 9, with 489 and 336 positive tests reported on those days, respectively.
