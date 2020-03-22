As grocery stores across the nation continue to limit purchases on numerous items in order to help ensure the max number of buyers can obtain supplies during the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic, Killeen shoppers have begun arriving at local stores before dawn in order to buy what they need.
"It's like a scavenger hunt in there," said Lataucha McKivera, who was at the Walmart located at 1400 Lowes Boulevard around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. "It is very hard to find some things."
McKivera said that, while her personal shopping is fairly easy as she is only buying for her and her husband, the two also own a restaurant business in Killeen, and she said it has been hard trying to find supplies for the store.
"The dining area has been closed for about a week now, but the drive-thru is still open," McKivera said. "The hardest thing to find has been eggs and chicken, because we serve a lot of breakfast food like chicken and waffles, and the stores are only allowing you to get one item each of those."
McKivera wasn't the only shopper having trouble finding supplies. Many customers said multiple stores across town were running low on supplies, most of all cleaning products.
"I have been to two stores so far this morning, and Clorox supplies have been the hardest to find, they are just gone," Marilyn Robert said. "I have been shopping every day this week looking for supplies, and the cleaning aisle is almost always empty."
Other shoppers have said that early morning seems to be the best time to look for supplies.
"It was busy in there this morning, but it wasn't crazy," said Miguel Interiano, who was shopping for a three-person household Sunday morning. "It was fairly normal shopping about two week ago, but this weekend is when it started getting bad."
Interiano said the items he was having the most trouble finding were eggs and bottled water, as both items were limited to one unit per purchase.
Walmart announced Wednesday that U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.
According to the Walmart newsroom, Walmart will begin offering special shopping hours to senior citizens every Tuesday starting this week. One hour before the store opens, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.
On March 15 H-E-B began limiting all store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sam’s Club's store hours are now 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The limited business hours give the grocery stores more time to restock shelves overnight.
Walmart purchasing limits
Per the Walmart newsroom: "We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food."
H-E-B purchasing limits
Food Items
- Chicken – 2 items
- Ground Beef – 2 items
- Ground turkey – 2 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food Items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.