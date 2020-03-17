The City of Killeen is taking measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus to city employees and the public.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald the Killeen City Council workshop set for Tuesday night was canceled. More information regarding future meetings will be provided as soon as possible.
Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director, said city staff is “actively monitoring the coronavirus situation.”
“We are engaged with federal, state and local emergency agencies to evaluate risks, obtain resources and plan response. Staff is currently refining internal protocols for employee safety and for minimizing risks at public facilities,” Hilary said in a email.
As of Tuesday, the city’s emergency operations center has not been activated and staff is working through its emergency management plan.
“Most all departments have some responsibility in the plan, so we are working through requirements, needs and concerns to plan response. Departments will be represented at the (center) when activated and called upon,” Shine said.
Shine added the city’s emergency management coordinator is in contact with Fort Hood.
The city’s Bob Gilmore Senior Center, the Lions Club Park Senior Center and both libraries are closed until further notice. The Family Recreation Center will be open with reduced hours and programs. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Daycare services, the open gym and group fitness classes are canceled until further notice, according to the release. The Killeen Community Center will be open with reduced hours and programs. The hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The open gym for basketball and pickleball is closed and gym reservations and room reservations for more than 50 people are cancelled, according to the release.
All adult and youth sports leagues are suspended until further notice.
