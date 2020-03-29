As the new coronavirus crisis continues, grocery stores are beginning to get a handle on the surge in shopping that kicked off when the crisis began. While many stores are still limiting the number of purchases on many items, Killeen shoppers are saying they have finally been able to find some supplies they have gone without for several weeks.
"Today was the first time I have been able to find eggs in three weeks, even though I could still only get one unit," Michelle Jones said. Jones was shopping at the Walmart located at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop on Sunday afternoon, and said she was able to find everything she needed for the two people living in her home. "There are still some empty aisles in the store, however. Mostly the dry good aisle is empty. But we (my family) are in a good place, we could probably last about six weeks with just the food we have at home right now."
In addition to eggs, many grocery stores continue to experience shortages on items such as cleaning supplies and toilet paper, with toilet paper being some of the first-sold items when new shipments arrive at the stores.
As household sizes begin to grow, however, shoppers are finding it harder and harder to get the supplies we need.
"We have nine people living in the house right now," Vera Minton said. "Luckily at the start of all this my daughter was stocked up on things like cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. Right now, whenever we find we are out of something we just run to the store and see if we can find it. Before this all started we probably only went shopping every two weeks or so."
Minton said that, if they had to, her family could survive for a while on the graceries they have at home, though she said its going to become more of a problem as the shelter-at-home situation and the coronavirus pandemic continues.
