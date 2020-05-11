Owners of a Killeen tattoo parlor opened for business Friday, in spite of the latest mandate by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott restricting their operations during the current phase of the COVID-19 recovery.
Holey Moley Tattoos and Piercings at 204 N. Fort Hood St. Suite C is the only local shop joining a statewide push back by tattoo parlors choosing to defy the governor’s order, according to Olika Sanchez, a manager at the tattoo shop. Her husband, Moley Sanchez, is the owner.
“The only other shop in the area that we are aware of that’s open is Infamous Ink in Waco,” Olika Sanchez said. “We are not trying to go to war with the officials, we just want answers and more clarification. All of us want answers.”
Sanchez said she personally emailed the governor’s office and the health department to get clarification as to why tattoo parlors are unable to open at this time, but her emails have not been returned.
Sanchez said she doesn’t understand why the tattoo industry is placed in the same category as bars and sex shops.
“We are way more qualified to be open the same time as barber shops and nail salons,” Sanchez said. “If permanent make up artists are allowed to go back to work, why can’t tattoo artists? They operate under the same license as any tattoo artist in the state of Texas and they have close contact with the customer.”
Sanchez said under normal operations, tattoo parlors have a more sanitary operation pattern than food establishments, malls and grocery stores.
“We already follow sanitization and cleanliness guidelines akin to any doctors office or a dentist office, and do so in between every client,” Sanchez said. “We are trained in blood borne pathogens, first aid, CPR along with other aseptic techniques.”
Tattoo artists are also aware of cross contamination and how to avoid it, Sanchez said.
In addition to frequent visits from state licensed inspectors from the health department, Sanchez said when in operation, her tattoo parlor follows sanitation protocols implemented by the state.
Though they applied several times since the parlor first closed March 23, the Sanchez’s were unable to receive any payroll assistance.
“The first time we applied, we waited with no response to learn later they ran out of money,” Sanchez said. “The second time we didn’t get it because we don’t have employees on payroll — we have subcontractors. Unemployment wasn’t an option either because in the state of Texas, subcontractors can’t get it regardless of what the federal law says.”
Feeling their other recourses were exhausted, Sanchez said her parlor did a soft opening Friday, with two artists in the shop at a time and one customer per artist, by appointment only.
However, John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, warned local business owners should be aware of the risks they are taking if they choose to reopen.
“Those who choose to violate these orders should keep in mind that these are, in fact, legal orders and, as such, they often carry substantial penalties in terms of incarceration and fines,” Crutchfield said.
He also warned of the potential for adverse affects on the community if guidelines put in place by state and federal officials are not followed.
“Should we see infection rates go up, orders could become much more restrictive creating the negative effect of closing our economy down again, perhaps, for a longer period of time,” he said.
For COVID-19 questions or to report stores or shops in violation of the governor’s mandates, residents can call the Killeen COVID-19 Hotline at 254-616-3209 or the Bell County Hotline at 254-933-5203, according to Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen Police Department.
Meanwhile, Sanchez said those in the tattoo industry want to return to work to provide for their families, and preserve the legacy they have worked hard to build.
“We’ve had a few new customers and our regulars that decided to come support us in this,” Sanchez said.
In addition to routine sanitation practices for equipment, counters, chairs and surfaces easily accessible to the public, Holey Moley Tattoo and Piercing Parlor also limits the capacity of people visiting the shop to maintain social distancing in keeping with COVID-19 recommendations, Sanchez said.
“They are well spaced out and following the 6-feet distancing that is in place,” Sanchez said. “The artists change their gloves frequently and wear face masks. Also, every customer is required to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and wear a mask upon entry.”
Additional masks and hand sanitizer are available for customers who may not have them, Sanchez said.
“We have all that provided to them as soon as they get to the door,” Sanchez said. “We strive to keep our artists and the public safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.