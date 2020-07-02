Killeen elementary school teacher Michelle Dewees said back in May that she had left the house “maybe five times” since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and nearly two months later, that self-imposed quarantine has not changed much.
“I was starting to feel a little bit more comfortable going to the grocery stores and stuff (when some of the pandemic restrictions were lifted), but I still will not eat at a restaurant,” Dewees said last week. “I’m still very particular about taking my children out. Even before the mandatory mask order was sent down, I always made sure we all had masks.
“My husband and I don’t go do things together as much as we used to. You know, you see families going shopping — we don’t do that. There’s no need to expose the kids unnecessarily, so (only) one of us will go.”
A 41-year-old native of Tucson, Ariz., Dewees has three school-age children, and a daughter serving as a medical corpsman in the U.S. Navy. After schools were closed in early March, she started working from home, and also helping her kids with their own on-line lessons. She had the kids start keeping a journal to record life during this historic time, and the family started a backyard flower and vegetable garden.
“It finally produced some tomatoes and some really tasty cucumbers,” Dewees said. “We had a Greek salad and were able to use our own cucumbers and our own tomatoes, and it was pretty neat to have that experience. It’s still growing. There’s a little bit of a fungus trying to take over, so my husband is doing research on ways to naturally try and combat that.
“One thing I did find — my biggest struggle — since this closure, is that my eyesight is deteriorating from having to do so much work on the computer. I’ve never worn glasses, but now I’m almost positive I need something. I can’t even hardly look at the computer for any length of time, or I have to zoom in and magnify it to almost 150%.
“My eyes get really tired, everything starts to blur, and I get a headache. So, I try to use the computer as sparingly as I can.”
Dewees said her big concern now is what will happen with the upcoming school year. Districts are expected to announce plans for re-opening soon, with a number of different options being considered, including a continuation of at-home, on-line instruction, going back to a regular classroom schedule, and a combination of at-home and at-school education.
“I’m just kind of in limbo, waiting to see what it’s going to look like this fall … from a professional perspective, am I going back, and from a parental perspective, is it safe to send my kids back?
“I think we (businesses) opened up way too quickly. I think we didn’t give it enough time. I understand the economic need to get people back to work, and I have said from the very beginning that I’m in a blessed position to be able to stay home with my kids during this time, and that I have a job that allowed for that to take place. I truly understand for those households who don’t have that flexibility to be able to do that.
“But at the same time, if we’re all rushing to go back to business as usual, and pretending like this COVID-19 never existed, then what’s the point of going back to earn money if people are dying?
“I can’t say how I think it (the school year) should start. I think this is a great opportunity for community leaders and those who have been elected and voted into those positions to make those difficult decisions.
“Whatever they decide, my prayer is just that they use wisdom and consider the safety of their community as a whole. And not just the Killeen community, but also consider the fact that the Killeen community is part of the Texas community, which is part of the national community – and what we do can have a ripple effect outside of just our own.
“That’s what I’m hoping … that they’ll take into consideration what will be best for everybody. What’s going to minimize the damage that could take place from going back too soon.”
